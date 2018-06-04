Podcast: Making granola inspired by local music

What is the taste of local music? Tony “Tonez” Hall is finding out through making granola.

Hall is co-owner of Holyoke-based Massachusetts Artisan Foods, wanted to make foods out of local products. One such product, Local Maple Granola, is made from maple syrup from Massachusetts, but also inspired by local musicians.

Hall is in a band Flame n’ Peach & the Liberated Waffles, and also reached out to a handful of other local bands, asking for their ideas for what to put in a granola. The granola is sold in local stores and the bands take them on the road as merch. Dave and Gina get a taste of the goods.

