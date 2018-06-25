Podcast: Undocumented immigrant Eduardo Samaniego discusses family separations

Eduardo Samaniego is an undocumented Hampshire College student turned immigrant rights activist at the Pioneer Valley Workers Center. Having arrived in Georgia at the age of 16, he graduated high school as student president, but was precluded from attending the University of Georgia because of his immigration status.

Now in Massachusetts, Samaniego has been active in trying to get the state Legislature to pass an immigrant bill of rights and other measures that will help provide protections for immigrants in Massachusetts. He has also traveled to Washington D.C. to call for protections at the federal level, and walked 250 miles with 10 other undocumented immigrants as part of an effort to raise awareness of the issues around immigration.

Related Posts