Valley Advocate Staff Picks: Maniac, Valley Winds Cinco de Mayo, and Motherhood Out Loud

Motherhood Out Loud at STCC // FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Stagestruck columnist Chris Rohmann recently wrote about this production and described this play as 14 vignettes that “traverse the full terrain of the mom experience, from the throes of labor to the empty nest.” While not a mom myself, I’ve got a front row seat seeing what it’s like as a new parent, and can think of few topics more worthy of some dramatic treatment. This production is a great opportunity to check out Springfield Technical Community College’s theater program, and a good way to spend the weekend before Mother’s Day. May 3-4. 7 p.m. Springfield Technical Community College 1 Armory St., Springfield. 413-755-5288. $8 general, $5 for students.

— Dave Eisenstadter

Maniac @ Amherst Cinema // FRIDAY, 5/4

Originally pegged as an exploitation film that was only viewed in limited theaters, 1980s slasher film Maniac has since become a cult classic. Due to the tiny budget, they filmed guerrilla-stlye and the effect of that makes the movie even grittier and grimier. Not just another serial killer movie, this one has mannequins in it as non-human form main characters. Late Nights at Amherst Cinema are showing a viewing of the film, along with a post-film Skype discussion with the director, William Lustig. Amherst Cinema, 9:45 – 11:45 p.m., 28 Amity St., Amherst.

— Jennifer Levesque

Valley Winds’ Cinco de Mayo concert @ Belchertown High // SUNDAY, 5/5

Large ensemble wind band The Valley Winds will be celebrating the musical works of Mexican-American and Latin composers during the group’s Cinco de Mayo concert at Belchertown High School starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The concert will feature works by composers such as Luis Serrano Alcaron and Enrico Chapela. This show will also feature a special guest performance by the Valley Winds’ Trombone Choir. Belchertown High School, 142 Springfield Rd., Belchertown. Admission is free, but there’s a suggested donation of $10 to $20 at the door.

— Chris Goudreau

Related Posts