Valley Advocate Staff Picks: Weege & the Wondertwins, Old Flame, Sodada, and Bad Bad Hats

Weege & The Wondertwins Album Release Show // FRIDAY, 5/10

Weege & The Wondertwins’ sophomore album “Do I Seem Weird Lately?” is a gem to your ears. It’s strong and sophisticated and one of those albums you can put on to instantly change your mood. On Friday, they will release said album and you can indulge for yourself! Check back for next week’s issue where I will be basing my Valley Show Girl column on the release. In typical “W&W fashion,” the band is urging you to “SUIT UP!” in your finest suits and dress up for the show. Best suit of the night will receive a free merch bundle. Mamma’s Marmalade opens the night. 8 p.m., New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St. (Rear), Easthampton.

— Jennifer Levesque

Old Flame/Sodada double album release show // SATURDAY, 5/11

Two of my favorite Valley bands are releasing new albums in a double release show at the Shea Theater in Turners Falls this Saturday. Psychedelic and bluesy indie rock band Old Flame will release its new record, “Young and in Debt,” while soulful inventive rock group Sodada presents “Phase.” The show will also feature alt-rockers Fighting Giants, whose Advocate Sessions performance will be released this Friday. $12 advance/ $15 at the door. 7:30 p.m. All ages/ 21+ to drink. Shea Theater Arts Center, 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls.

— Chris Goudreau

Bad Bad Hats at the Iron Horse // SATURDAY, 5/11

A couple of years ago, our Stream Queen columnist Lena Wilson dug up a little-seen 2015 music video by the Minnesota-based indie group Bad Bad Hats for a song called “Shame.” It kind of didn’t matter what the song was called or what it was about, because the concept of the video was finding many, many (many!) ways to embody the “woman laughing with salad” images that for some reason live in great numbers on most stock image sites. Ever since then, I’ve been quietly obsessed with that song and music video, and I think I’ve eaten more salad as a result. 10 p.m. Iron Horse, 20 Center St., Northampton. $12 plus fee.

— Dave Eisenstadter

