Letters to the Editor: Abortion Should Not Be Law of the Land

Abortion Should Not Be Law of the Land

In response to “If It’s Not Your Body, It’s Not Your Business,” published May 23-29, 2019.

I have never responded to any of the numerous far left pieces I read in the Advocate but this one demands a rebuttal. Ms. Levesque states she is grateful she was able to rid herself of an unwanted pregnancy and now at 35 she has a stable relationship, job, and “healthy kid.” Has she ever considered there undoubtedly was a mature, loving, financially stable couple who could have given her unwanted child a wonderful life? Has she never heard of adoption?

I, too, became pregnant at 17 and I am eternally grateful I decided have a baby not an abortion. Yes, I was way too young and it wasn’t easy but today I am so proud of my beautiful daughter and three wonderful grandsons. Perhaps abortion is understandable in the case of rape or incest if done very early but after the first trimester, in my opinion, it is too late. It is unimaginable to me that a baby who, in different circumstances, doctors would do all they could to save, can be aborted in New York, Massachusetts, and other states with late-term laws. As for Ohio’s heartbeat bill and pro-life legislation in other states, I would suggest Ms. Levesque take her own advice and MYOB. Abortion should, at the very least, be a state issue not the law of the land. Tattoos, body piercing, and even gender changes are a personal choice but destroying an innocent life most certainly is not in the same category.

—Carolyn Conway, Longmeadow

Common Sense

Very thoughtful and well-written piece. Common sense is not all that common, said Mark Twain. He was right.

—Mary Butova, Facebook comment

Create a Solution for Biking in Springfield

In response to “Fighting for a Bike Park: Safety concerns, frustrations with Mayor Sarno spurring Springfield bike advocates to act,” published May 23-29, 2019.

Great story. I grew up similar to the young men in this story spending HOURS a day on my bike. Urban riding, urban amenities, urban rules — these are all big issues. Hope Mayor Sarno comes around and creates a solution. Bikes are seen as assets (bike infrastructure) all over.

—Paul Cooney, Twitter comment

Corporate Fascism

The words socialism and capitalism are bandied about, lately, without much thought — socialism with a sneer of contempt. But is what we have really capitalism? Ten corporations control most of what we eat, six our media. According to Forbes, four investment companies control the 147 companies that own most everything. A few companies own our voting machines which are not subject to oversight. Basically our police and military serve the purpose of policing for corporate control.

John Bolton doesn’t even hide U.S. motives of resource control in overthrowing the democratically elected president of Venezuela. And Mike Pompeo salivates over the fact that our demise by global warming will open up all kinds of markets and new Suez Canals in the Arctic. Uber is developing driverless cars instead of solar ones so they can put 75 million people out of work. Humans don’t matter anymore. Is this really capitalism? What happened to the town I grew up in in the ‘50s with family-owned pharmacies, department stores, food markets, hardware stores, 5 & 10s. Everything shut down and was taken over by malls with the same corporate stores from L.A. to Springfield. Now Amazon’s closing down the malls.

We have an election coming up, but who’s really going to choose our president? And once selected, who’s he going to work for? I like economist Richard Wolff’s definition of socialism: worker-owned cooperatives. Can we ever have an economy and a government which works for us with our elections and politicians owned by a few corporations and a population brainwashed by our corporate media? I hope so. Our survival depends on it.

— Charlotte Burns, Palmer

Cannabis Helps Me Sleep

In response to “Weed and Sleep: Some are using cannabis to treat insomnia and other sleep disorders,” published May 23-29.

For me it helps, as long as it’s not right before bed (then it’ll keep me up — initial effect of cannabis is stimulant for me). Smoking an hour or two before, so you’re on the downswing, seems best. However as a nearly life-long insomniac, the only sure-fire solution for me is diet and exercise.

I of course speak from anecdotal evidence and all people are different.

—Evan Lincoln, Facebook comment