Big Sav on the Valley Advocate Sessions Stage

This week’s Advocate Sessions performer is rapper Big Sav, who performs auto-biographical rap that turns the pains of life into music. Check out his performance in the video below.

Advocate Sessions interview with Big Sav:

This week also featured an audio interview/ written Q&A with Big Sav written by Advocate intern Jonathan Kermah, which you can listen to in the link below.