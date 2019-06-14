Introducing: The Bizarro Briefs Podcast

Since the retirement of longtime “News of the Weird” columnist Chuck Shepherd, the Advocate has done “Bizarro Briefs,” our own collection of weekly weird news we find. Thanks to a partnership with Trumpy from Hits 94.3, with a similar fascination with finding weird news stories, we’re bringing Bizarro Briefs into the audio realm.

Enjoy the Bizarro Briefs Podcast, a new weekly feature with myself and Trumpy going over some of the weirder news stories the week has to offer. Available where you get your podcasts, and right here on valleyadvocate.com.

Listen here: