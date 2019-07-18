Valley Advocate Staff Picks: Colorway’s farewell and the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival

Colorway’s Last Show // THURSDAY, 7/18

If you haven’t heard Colorway yet, or if you’re a diehard fan, this is a must-see show before Alex Johnson heads off to Japan. 6:30 – 8 p.m. Free. Florence Civic Center, 90 Park St., Florence. info@colorwaymusic.com. — Dave Eisenstadter

^Ditto! [sadface … but ditto!] — Jennifer Levesque

Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival // SATURDAY, 7/20

This Saturday marks another year of piping, dancing, food, and Celtic rock at the Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival starting at 9 a.m. Look Park Memorial Park, 300 N. Main St., Florence. – Chris Goudreau