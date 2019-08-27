Longtime Northampton activist Frances Crowe dies at 100

Frances Crowe, a lifelong activist, peace advocate, and leader in the anti-nuclear movement, died Tuesday at the age of 100.

Crowe’s daughter, Caltha Crowe, confirmed Tuesday that her mother had died.

Crowe had recently written pieces for the Advocate and the Daily Hampshire Gazette pleading that the United States dispose of its nearly 4,000 nuclear weapons and reflected upon previous actions she took part in. In her latest piece, she wrote that in one instance, she poured a bottle of her own blood over a newly commissioned nuclear submarine in protest, and was arrested.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette named Crowe its Person of the Year this spring. Originally from Carthage, Missouri, Crowe has lived in Northampton since 1951.

“I feel very fortunate to live here,” Crowe told the Gazette when she was profiled for Person of the Year. She raised three children in the area with her husband, Thomas Crowe, who died in 1997. “We chose it carefully,” she said.

Crowe, who has been arrested countless times in the service of causes she believed in, seemed to have lost track herself. When asked how many times it had been, she told a friend: “not enough.”

This story will be updated.