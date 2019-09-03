Podcast: A victory against residential pipelines

Longmeadow resident and activist Michele Marantz was interviewed in the Advocate story “Longmeadow voters say no to gas pipeline project in residential neighborhood,” about her community group, which managed to get a zoning bylaw passed that could halt a pipeline project that affects several Western Mass communities. She speaks to editor Dave Eisenstadter.

Listen here:

