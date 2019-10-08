Podcast: Chris Goudreau talks about gas pipeline projects and the dangers of natural gas

Advocate Associate Editor Chris Goudreau wrote about how gas explosions last year in eastern Massachusetts have affected gas pipeline activism locally. He speaks to editor Dave Eisenstadter about the perspectives of the people he spoke with for the article and what the future of natural gas might be in Massachsuetts. Spoiler alert: possibly none.

