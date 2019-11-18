Podcast: Javier Luengo-Garrido of ACLU Massachusetts on Greenfield’s Safe City vote

Javier Luengo-Garrido, coordinator of the Immigrant Protection Project for ACLU Massachusetts speaks about Greenfield’s recent city-wide vote to pass a Safe City Ordinance to uphold immigrant rights in the community of Greenfield. He also talks about what is next for the sanctuary movement, including in Northampton and statewide.

