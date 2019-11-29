Letters to the Editor: Psychedelics on their way

On its way

In response to “The Return Trip: Psychedelics may come back from the abyss of illegality,” published November 21-27, 2019.

Serene, I bet we beat your state to this.

— Billy Tower, Facebook comment

Billy Tower, lol you’re probably right! But glad to know it’s all on its way.

— Serene Leona, Facebook comment

Ugh! Heaven help us all.

— Lorre Smith, Facebook comment

Yea, heaven help us all open our minds and discover a better way to live in this godforsaken society.

— Kyle Kelley, Facebook comment

Wonderful article! This is probably one of the best that I’ve read having to do with the recent psychedelic revolution.

— Dan Conner, website comment

Wine and immigration

In response to “Monte Belmonte Wines: Trying to love Italian wine,” published November 21-27, 2019.

Having read this article, it didn’t take long to figure out it was really about the U.S. immigration policy and not really about wine. My paternal grandparents came from an Eastern European country in the late 1890s and arrived as legal immigrants at Ellis Island and, who knows, probably were deloused as well — a small price to pay in order to enter the country. When you enter a country illegally, there’s a price to pay. The only people I feel sorry for are the innocent children, who are brought here by adults who are breaking the law. You don’t get to pick and choose which laws you’re going to follow and then be surprised when you’re detained.

Welcoming immigrants who enter legally is an honorable endeavor, and we should be helping those who enter our country honorably, not the ones who currently sneak in and hide out.

— Judy Curtis, email

Bombarded by ads

In response to “Between the Lines: Use your billions on something other than running for president,” published November 21-27, 2019.

I got my daily Tom Steyer flyer today. More dependable than the local paper.

— Steve William Lindsey, Facebook comment