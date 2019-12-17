Podcast: Former Ninja Turtles artist Eric Talbot on becoming a tattoo artist

Eric Talbot, of Easthampton, was an artist drawing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for more than 30 years. Now he works at Oxbow Tattoo as a tattoo artist. He (along with his tattoo mentor, Tyler Chaney) speaks with editor Dave Eisenstadter about the transition and learning a new art form.

Listen here:

