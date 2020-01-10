Staff Picks: Bodies in Motion, Kalliope Jones, Sodada, Lunar Brew, Montague open mic

Bodies in Motion Festival 2020 in Northampton // THURSDAY-SUNDAY

For the second January in a row, the Bodies in Motion Festival brings a wide range of dance performances, workshops, residencies, and other artistic events to Northampton’s Community Arts Center at 33 Hawley Street. The festival, which continues until Jan. 26, is in part a celebration of Northampton’s recent history as an incubator for innovative dance. Thornes Market hosted January dance performances for 15 years before the building changed ownership in 2006. This Thursday and Friday at 33 Hawley will feature a 7 p.m. performance by the dance quintet The Architects, and on Sunday, beginning at 5 p.m., Joya Powell of New York City, the Hatchery Dance Company from Northampton (made up of Valley teens), and First Generation of Holyoke will all perform. Full details at scdtnoho.com. — Steve Pfarrer

Kalliope Jones and Sodada at Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center // FRIDAY

They’ve got a big sound. They are refreshingly original and energetic. Alouette Batteau, Amelia Chalfant, and Isabella DeHerdt, the trio that makes up Kalliope Jones, have caught lightning in a bottle, and people have noticed. They opened for And the Kids at the Iron Horse, performed at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival and sang backup vocals for Dar Williams and The Nields, they’ve played the Green River Festival, and their 2015 video for “Nightlight” was released by MTV, People Magazine, and Seventeen. In 2019, they released a 6-track EP titled Bubblegum Heart and a single, “Beach Day.” Joining Kalliope Jones are Sodada, made up by Andy Casella and Hannah Rose, who tastefully mix indie rock, jazz elements and punk rock. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. 289 Main Street, Greenfield. — Luis Fieldman

Dwelling Arts presents Lunar Brew at New City Brewery // SATURDAY

Dwelling Arts, which hosted its inaugural Dwellings Arts Festival at 33 Hawley Street in Northampton last October, will be introducing a podcast called the Herbarium as well as the 2020 Dwellings Arts Anthology during Lunar Brew at New City Brewery in Easthampton. In celebration of the arts organization’s planned programming for 2020, there will be live music by jazzy indie band The Greys, progressive folk quartet Mad Habits, and Providence, Rhode Island-based vocal folk trio How’s About Charlie. Luminary Designs will also be selling its jewelry during the show. New City Brewery, 180 Pleasant St., (12 Rear), Easthampton. 7-11 p.m. Suggested donation of $5. — Chris Goudreau

Montague Common Hall Open Mic Night // SATURDAY

The monthly open mic night at Montague Common Hall continues for its first open mic of 2020. Featuring performances by singers, songwriters, poets, and other artists, the open mic has been a regular series for the past several years every second Saturday of the month. The featured act this month is Tom Dews, a singer-songwriter with roots in the Deep South that features blues soaked songwriting also influenced by jazz, gospel, and bluegrass. Now based in the Pioneer Valley, Dews will be performing his original music on guitar and harmonica along with his self described “lived-in” voice. Montague Common Hall, 34 Main St., Montague. 7-10 p.m. Donations are appreciated. — Dave Eisenstadter