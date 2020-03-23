Podcast: Jonathan Jenner and Hope on the Western Mass Asylum Support Network

In continuation of Luis Fieldman’s “Seeking Asylum in Western Mass” series, part 2 of the series explores those in the region who are helping asylum seekers settle in western Massachusetts. Jonathan Jenner, a founder of the Western Massachusetts Asylum Support Network, and Hope, a person from Africa who recently received asylum in the region, talk with Advocate editor Dave Eisenstadter about asylum seeker support in Western Mass.

