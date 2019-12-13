Letters to the Editor: Come together over hunger

Come together over hunger

As a Kansan, I’m proud that Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Great Bend, Kansas) introduced H. Res. 189 alongside Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Worcester) to work towards bettering global nutrition with U.S. aid. It’s been introduced to recognize that U.S. commitment is key to achieve global nutrition goals. We are starting to take a stance to advocate for mothers and children around the world that suffer from malnutrition.

Chronic malnutrition is a rapidly growing issue. It causes substantial stunting in cognitive and physical growth. Every year there are 165 million children that won’t reach full potential due to malnutrition. This harms global health, economies, and more. Good nutrition saves lives, and it develops better communities. Communities need healthy families and citizens to provide necessary forces, students, teachers, doctors, etc. to thrive. Regardless of one’s political ideals and views, it isn’t difficult to comprehend that there’s a distinct correlation between community health and an economy’s GDP.

It’s important to recognize that it’s not only about the calories a child gets after birth. The nutrients a child receives from the first 1,000 days after conception to the second birthday can determine the child’s health and development. Healthy habits before and during pregnancy vital for the developing fetus. The nutrients of a mother during breastfeeding may be overlooked sometimes, but they are just as essential. Micronutrients and vitamins such as iodine, iron, folic acid, and vitamin K are necessary.

As a country with so much influence and power, we need to utilize our abilities to aid global nutrition efforts. It is vital for the United States to remain engaged in tackling this global issue. I am glad that Kansas and Massachusetts representatives have initiated a start, but they need more support. So far three Kansas representatives have co-sponsored the resolution, but only Rep. Richard Neal (D-Springfield) has co-sponsored it. More Massachusetts representatives need to support it. That’s why I urge Reps. Lori Trahan, Joe Kennedy III, Katherine Clark, Seth Moulton, Ayanna Pressley, Stephen Lynch, and Bill Keating to sponsor H. Res. 189.

— Mercedeh Tavacoli, Lawrence, Kansas

A lover of the Valley Advocate crossword

In response to “Greenfield is now a safe city: What’s next for the sanctuary movement?”, “Massachusetts now has 200 breweries: A talk with the ‘Bros’ keeping track of them all,” “The Twilight Zone turns 60: What’s your favorite episode?”, and the crossword, published Nov. 14-20, 2019.

Your attempt at NPR-style begging might keep you alive, but NPR has the well-heeled foundations and taxpayers backing them up, so it seems unlikely. Perhaps you should make an attempt to expand your audience.

When I saw the cover I laughed at the image of Greenfield as Chicago’s south side, and picked up the paper for the crossword, as usual. Some people saw the cover, correctly surmised that it was another dreary, one-sided propaganda piece about sanctuary cites replete with posers (literally, in the case of all the accompanying photos) and virtue signaling. and left the paper in the rack. Those people did not see your remaining advertisers. You did not even bother to report the vote totals.

Styles missed the story completely. The “change in pouring laws” that he barely mentioned was a critical deregulation (dirty word) that allowed people to do what they wanted to do while providing goods and services that other people want. They are entrepreneurs (dirty word) within the framework of capitalism (a very dirty word). If his reference to Krugman’s economic predicting ability was not ironic, it may be a clue to why he missed an huge economics story staring him in the face.

Everybody likes Twilight Zone. I would have put the Burgess Meredith photo on the cover. And the crossword.

— John P. Saccavino, Granby